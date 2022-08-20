Antim Panghal, India’s first-ever U-20 world wrestling champion

17-year-old Haryana wrestler Antim Panghal becomes the first Indian woman wrestler to be crowned Under-20 world champion with an 8-0 win over Atlyn Shagayeva of Kazakhstan on Friday.

U-20 World Wrestling Championship took place in Sofia, Bulgaria.

With this win, she becomes the first-ever U-20 world champ in women’s wrestling. Antim Panghal belongs to Haryana’s Bhagana village in the Hisar district.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Antim Panghal by tweeting from his official Twitter handle, “Proud moment Congratulations to Antim Panghal for creating history and becoming the first Indian girl to win a Gold medal at the U-20 World Championships. India salutes your hard work and commitment. Best wishes for your bright future, keep shining.”

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated Antim Panghal through his official Twitter handle, “Antim Panghal Scripts History For India! My heartiest Congratulations to her on becoming the first Indian girl to win a Gold medal at the U-20 World Championships. She displayed remarkable grit and commitment. Best wishes to her for future endeavours.”