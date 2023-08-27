Antim Panghal, Aman to lead Indian challenge at World Wrestling

Two-time U-20 world champion Antim Panghal, Asian Champion Aman Sehrawat will lead a 30-member Indian challenge at the World Wrestling Championships scheduled in Belgrade, Serbia, from September 16 to 24.

The meet is the first wrestling qualifier for the Paris Olympics. Indian wrestlers, however, won’t be able to compete under the national flag at Belgrade since the United World Wrestling (UWW), the global governing body for the sport, has provisionally suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for not conducting elections on time. The suspension came into effect on Thursday.

The squad consists of 20 Freestyle (10 men, 10 women ) and 10 Greco Roman Wrestlers selected at two-day trials which concluded in Patiala on Saturday.

Antim Panghal, who became the first Indian woman to become a two-time U-20 world champion in Amman earlier this month, won the 53kg trials to punch her ticket to Belgrade. The category also featured Manju, Pooja Jat and Rajni.

The 19-year-old Antim Panghal had won the Asian Games trial last month as well but was kept as a standby for Vinesh Phogat in the women’s 53kg category. Vinesh was granted direct entry to the team despite missing the trials.

However, in what was a double boost for the youngster on Friday, the sports ministry included her name in the list of Asian Games-bound Indian athletes as Vinesh is unavailable after suffering a knee injury.

Sarita Mor, a former world championships bronze medallist, sealed the women’s 57kg berth. Sarita had missed out on an Asian Games spot after suffering a shock defeat to U23 World Championship bronze medallist Mansi Ahlawat at the continental trials.

Another wrestler who made the cut after missing out on an Asian Games spot was Divya Kakran, in the 76kg berth. She beat Kiran, who was responsible for her ouster from the Asian Games trials. Antim Kundu, who won the 65kg U20 World Championships silver medal in Amman, also confirmed her participation in Belgrade.

On Saturday, the wrestlers for the 10 men’s freestyle categories were shortlisted. Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia and former world championships silver medalist Deepak Punia had earlier excused themselves from Saturday’s trials.

Aman Sehrawat, a 2022 U23 world champion and the reigning Asian champion, ensured his place in the squad by winning the 57kg trials. Aman is also part of the Indian wrestling contingent for the Asian Games.

In Bajrang Punia’s absence, the 65kg category went to Anuj Kumar, who beat Vishal in the final. Sumit Malik ensured he’ll be competing in the 125kg division both in Belgrade and Hangzhou while Naveen Malik edged out Sagar in the 74kg trials.

Sahil and Abhimanyu, bronze medal winners at the U23 world championships in June, also booked their tickets to Belgrade.