Ankle injury likely to end Williams’ La Liga appearance record

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams is in danger of seeing his incredible record of 236 consecutive appearances in La Liga come to an end after suffering an ankle injury in his side’s 4-0 win in Cadiz on Monday.

The striker, who recently declared internationally for his mother’s homeland of Ghana, opened the scoring for Athletic and then missed a penalty, before leaving the pitch early in the second half after being caught on his right ankle in a challenge.

The club issued a statement on Tuesday confirming that “Inaki Williams has suffered a twist to the external ligament in his right ankle. The striker depends on the evolution of the injury.”

That means Williams’ record of 236 consecutive appearances is at risk if he is unable to recover in time for Sunday’s home game against Espanyol.

Williams has played at least some part in every one of his side’s La Liga matches since playing against Atletico Madrid on April 20, 2016, beating the previous record of 202 consecutive appearances held by former Real Sociedad defender, Jon Andoni Larranaga, against Alaves in September 2021.

(Inputs from IANS)