Anish tops Day 1 of shooting selection trials

The opening day of competitions at the National Selection Trials 3&4 (Group ‘A’ Rifle/Pistol) saw Olympian Anish Bhanwala emerge on top of the leaderboard in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (RFP) T3 Men’s qualification Stage 1, held at the Trishul Shooting Range, Maharana Pratap Sports College, Raipur on Tuesday.

Anish delivered a solid and consistent performance, shooting series of 99, 97and 97, to finish with a total of 293 at the end of round one of qualifications. His Paris Olympics teammate Vijayveer Sidhu (99,99,94) followed closely to take second spot with 292, while Anish’s state mate from Haryana, Mandeep Singh, stood third with 290.

Advertisement

Rounding off the top five were Pradeep Singh Shekhawat (Navy) with 290 and Uttarakhand’s own Ankur Goel with 289. The top six shooters after Stage 2 of qualification will advance to the final of the event.

Advertisement

The action continues tomorrow (Wednesday, June 25, 2025), with Stage 2 of the men’s RFP T3 qualifications, preceding the final. Also scheduled on Day 2 are two more finals, the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women and the 10m Air Rifle Men.

These trials will help in shaping the Indian shooting team for the 16th Asian Shooting Championships 2025 in Kazakhstan in August and the ISSF World Cup in Ningbo, China in September.