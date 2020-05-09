Former India skipper Anil Kumble on Saturday thanked the corona warriors who have been fighting the pandemic. He, meanwhile, urged people to follow the instructions provided by the authorities.

“I take this opportunity to thank all the corona warriors, be it the doctors, nurses, the attenders, the sanitation workers, volunteers, the government workers, police. All of you have been doing a great job,” Kumble said in a video posted on his Twitter handle.

“They have been great, selfless. They are at risk taking care of patients, so hats off to them,” he added.

The former leg-spinner urged people to diligently follow the instructions given by the authorities so that the burden of the frontline warriors becomes less.

“Let’s all follow the instructions that have been given to us. Let’s do it diligently and be responsible so that we don’t burden our corona warriors,” said the former India coach.

Terming the coronavirus pandemic a Test match, Kumble said all the citizens of the country have to play together and emerge victorious.

“If we have to fight this coronavirus pandemic, we have to be in this together. It’s like a Test match. Cricket Test matches are of five days but this has been longer,” Kumble said.

Over 1,900 people have so far lost their lives in India due to the coronavirus pandemic. The nation has been in lockdown since March 24 and it is now slated to end to May 17.