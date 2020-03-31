Former India captain Anil Kumble on Tuesday joined the bandwagon to help India fight the coronavirus pandemic as the legendary leg-spinner made his contributions to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund as well Karnataka Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

“To bowl out #Covid19India we all need to come together and fight this battle. I have made my humble contributions to #PMCaresFund #PMNRF and #CMReliefFund. Please do #StaySafeStayHome,” Kumble said in a tweet, wihout wanting to disclose the amount.

Earlier in the day, Rohit Sharma donated Rs 80 lakh in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Rohit said he has donated Rs 45 lakh to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), Rs 25 lakh to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Maharashtra, Rs 5 lakh to Zomato Feeding India and Rs 5 lakh towards welfare of stray dogs.

The 32-year-old also said that we need our country back on feet and the onus is on us. “Let’s get behind our leaders and support them,” he tweeted while tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have also pledged to support the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle. A source in the industry had told IANS that Virat and Anushka have jointly donated Rs 3 crore towards the cause.

Indian women’s team ODI captain and veteran Mithali Raj also pledged to donate Rs 10 lakh for the fight against coronavirus. Mithali has decided to give Rs 5 lakh to the Prime Ministers Fund and Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Assistance Fund of the Telangana government.

More than 1,400 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in India and 48 people have already lost their lives.