Sri Lanka on Thursday defeated Zimbabwe by ten wickets in the first Test at the Harare Sports Club on the last day after Suranga Lakmal rattled through the home team’s batting line-up in the second innings and the Lankan batsmen chased the target within three overs.

Resuming the day’s play at a score of 30/0, Zimbabwe lost three quick wickets to reduce themselves to 41/3. However, Brendan Taylor (38) and Sean Williams (39) provided resistance as they added 79 runs for the fourth wicket before Lakmal dismissed the former.

Zimbabwe lost another one within a span of five balls and were down to 120/5. The visitors finally bundled Zimbabwe for 170 to set themselves a meager target of 14 runs. Lakmal was the pick of the bowler for his figure of 4/27. Lahiru Kumara took 3/32, while Kasun Rajitha and Lasith Embuldeniya contributed with two and one wickets respectively.

Earlier, Angelo Mathews’ maiden double ton had put Sri Lanka in the driving seat on Day 4 of the first Test of the two-match series.

On Wednesday, Mathews started on an overnight score of 92 off 253 balls with Sri Lanka trailing Zimbabwe by 63 runs with six wickets in hand. His partner Dhananjaya de Silva managed to score 63 before falling to Victor Nyauchi. However, Niroshan Dickwella (63) then stuck with Mathews and the pair put up 136 runs between themselves and moved Sri Lanka past the 450-run mark.

The hosts batted out 17 overs at the end of the fourth day without losing any wicket. They scored 30 before stumps and trail Sri Lanka by 127 runs after the latter declared their innings on 515 for 9.