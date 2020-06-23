Former world number 1 Andy Murray has now said that he is ready to participate at this year’s US Open if he is assured by the authorities that it would be safe to travel to New York given the coronavirus threat around the world.

It was only recently announced that the last Grand Slam of the year would be held as per the original schedule from 31 August with the Cincinnati Open being held prior to that at the Flushing Meadows.

“I would go and play provided that we are given the assurance that it’ll be safe to go,” Murray was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

“If there’s an increased risk that we as a sport are going to make things worse then absolutely they shouldn’t have the event,” he added.

“I’ve been dealing with all the training and stuff I have done up until now very well. Playing matches is what is important for me,” he further said.

“I’m playing Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. The players here are at a good level so that will be a good test for me physically.

“I want to hold up physically this week, and have my hip good at the end of it, having completed three, four or five matches.

“If the hip hasn’t flared up, that would be a hugely positive thing,” he concluded.