Andrew McDonald appointed as head coach of Australian Men’s cricket team

Former Australian Test cricketer Andrew McDonald was appointed as the head coach of the Australian Men’s cricket team on Wednesday on a permanent basis after he signed a four-year contract with the team.



McDonald who has also represented the Australian Test cricket team on four occasions will be given the full responsibility for the team as head coach. He had previously been appointed as an interim coach for the team when former head coach Justin Langer had decided to relinquish his duties after not being satisfied with the contract renewal terms. He had been appointed just weeks before the start of their long and multi format series with the Pakistan team.



McDonald also successfully oversaw Australia’s World Test Championship series win against Pakistan where they registered a 1-0 win. During his recent tenure, Australia also went on to bag 10 ODI Super League points and ended the sub-continental campaign with a win in the one-off T20 International match played in Lahore.



McDonald had started his Australian coaching stint as an assistant in 2019 after spending some time in domestic cricket where he won the Sheffield Shield and the One-Day competitions with Victoria. He also helped the Melbourne Renegades in winning the eighth edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).



Being part of the successful Australian team which won the 2021 T20 World Cup and the Ashes series over the Australian summer, McDonald will be expected to deliver results over the next 12 months as the team prepares to take on the likes of Sri Lanka, India and then try to defend their T20 World Cup title in October and November.



“The journey so far has been particularly pleasing, and I am honoured to be given this incredible opportunity for what is an exciting period ahead,” said McDonald as quoted by the ICC



“My plan is to build on the growth, depth and experience of the squad while working collectively with the group and across the game. There are many challenges in the short-term which I know excites the leadership group, the players and the staff. I’d also like to thank my family for their support.”



Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley also spoke about McDonald’s appointment and said “McDonald beat a number of candidates who were interviewed for the position, considered “one of the most important in Australian sport”



“Andrew has already shown he is an outstanding Head Coach and the vision he outlined for the role during the appointment process was both impressive and exciting, making him our clear choice.



“We are proud of the way the team played and the respect shown throughout the tour of Pakistan under the leadership of Andrew, Pat (Cummins) and Aaron (Finch), and really pleased Andrew is taking on the role permanently.”



McDonald has been given the responsibility to coach across all the three formats. However, Ben Oliver, who is the Executive general manager of High Performance and National Teams believes that a system which includes split coaching teams may be required in some situations.



“Some white-ball series may be led by an assistant given the significant workload ahead and the opportunity to continue to develop our coaches and players,” said Oliver considering the workload ahead.