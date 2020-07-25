Chess legend Viswanathan Anand suffered his fourth straight defeat at the ongoing Legends of Chess tournament, going down to the Netherland’s Anish Giri in his latest encounter.

Anand and Giri played out four draws before the latter secured a win in the Armageddon game (a tie-break) late on Friday night. The Indian, however, was able to pick up his first point of the tournament but he remains at the bottom of the table.

In the opening game, the 50-year-old settled for a 82-move draw while the second one was also a 49-move affair. The third and fourth games were also drawn, setting the stage for the Armageddon. Giri, however, secured victory and two points by grabbing the decider.

Anand will now face Hungary’s Peter Leko in the next round.

This is Anand’s maiden appearance on the Magnus Carlsen Chess tour.