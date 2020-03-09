After Juventus defeated Inter Milan 2-0 in Turin on Sunday night to place themselves nine points away at the top from Inter who are placed at third with 54 points, Maurizio Sarri termed it an “important victory” and praised his players for their “good quality”.

“An important victory, even if there are still many matches to play, in theory. The path is still long, but good quality was seen tonight. In our last game there was a lack of nervous energy: those who were better (physically) took to the field,” the Juventus manager was quoted as saying on club’s official website.

Sarri credited the victory to his team’s performance in the second half and said that Inter changed their game and dropped down having done the opposite in the first 45 minutes. He further praised his players for not giving much chance to their opponents.

“They dropped, having played very high in the first half. We have grown, and the goal changed our inactivity: I am also very satisfied with the fact that we gave very little to a dangerous team like Inter,” the 61-year-old added.

The goalless first-half saw both the teams taking a cautious approach and not giving much chance to one another. The game opened in the last 45 minutes with Juventus forcing the visitors low down into their half.

The Bianconeri’s efforts paid off when Aaron Ramsey gave them the lead in the 54th minute off a delivery from Cristiano Ronaldo. Their Argentinian sensation Paulo Dybala extended the lead 13 minutes later when he played a brilliant one-two with the night’s earlier scorer.