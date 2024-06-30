Amitabh Bachchan to Salman Khan, celebrities wish Team India on T20 World Cup win

As India bagged its second ICC T20 World Cup title by beating South Africa, several celebrities extended their wishes to the Men in Blue.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday wished “Team India” for clinching the title.

Quoting the team as “World Champion”, Amitabh Bachchan in a social media post on X wrote, “T 5057 – Tears flowing down .. in unison with those that TEAM INDIA sheds .. WORLD CHAMPIONS INDIA. Long live Mother India. Jai Hind Jai Hind Jai Hind.”

Sharing a picture of team India written as “champions”, Superstar Salman Khan congratulated the cricket team for winning the ICC Trophy of T20 World Cup.

Expressing her immense joy and happiness, actress and owner of the IPL cricket team Punjab Kings, Preity Zienta wrote on X, “Yeahhhhhhhhhh!!!!! Oh India! WE WON! #T20IWorldCup #2024 Ting! Ting! Ting !!!!”

Actor Sidharth Malhotra also expressed his joy and lauded the leadership of skipper Rohit Sharma and the innings of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in the match.

Taking it to a social media post on X, he wrote, “What a performance, #TeamIndia! @ImRo45 ‘s leadership, @imVkohli’s firepower, and @Jaspritbumrah93’s magic spells made this win epic! Historic team, unforgettable victory! Celebrating with my family in Delhi makes it even special! #T20WorldCup #INDvsSAFinal.”

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu expressed his contentment over the victory and lauded the brilliant catch of Suryakumar Yadav and said it will be etched in history.

In a social media post on X, he wrote, “It’s ours!! The Heroes-in-Blue are the new ‘World Champions’! Take a bow #TeamIndia for your relentless efforts on the field today! @surya_14kumar, your catch will be etched in history… what a stunner Super proud of this historic win. Jai Hind! #T20WorldCup #T20WC2024.”

Junior NTR also congratulated the team India and wrote on X, “What a Match… Soaring high with pride. Congratulations Team India!”

Neha Dhupia shared her joy on X and wrote, “The champions of the world … congratulations #TeamIndia and thank you for the chills and the thrills … what a team , what a game and what a feeling!!!! #T20WC2024.”

In the run chase of 177 runs, South Africa was off to a poor start as Bumrah cleaned up Reeza Hendricks while Arshdeep got skipper Aiden Markram caught. But Tristan Stubbs and Quinton de Kock counterattacked India, in addition by Heinrich Klaasen.

With a huge six by Klaasen on a Kuldeep Yadav delivery over extra cover, Proteas reached the 100-run mark in 11.3 overs.

Miller eased the pressure but Pandya came and delivered for India the crucial wicket of Klaasen for 52 in 27 balls. Pandya’s over though, gave a brief breather to India with no boundary, leaving them with 22 runs to defend in the final three overs.

Jansen was cleaned up by Bumrah and Proteas needed 16 runs in the final six balls. Hardik came to deliver the final over, getting the big wicket of Miler for which Suryakumar Yadav took a spectacular catch near the boundary. Finally, Rabada was also dismissed, leaving South Africa at just 169/8 and India winning this nail-biting match by 7 runs.