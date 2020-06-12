In a recent public interaction, legendary Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis has revealed that Amitabh Bachchan and Kajol are his favourite Bollywood actors.

During the session, the former Pakistan skipper also revealed that he loved watching Navjot Singh Sidhu at ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ especially when comedian and show host Kapil Sharma took a dig at the famous golden duck moment.

Waqar revealed that he actually enjoyed watching Sidhu being teased on the show as it was he himself who had got the better of Sidhu.

“I have seen The Kapil Sharma Show few times and I know my name has been mentioned several times regarding Sidhu paaji when I got him out in 1990. And, I got him on a very very first ball. I know he has been teased a lot because of that,” Waqar confessed during the chat.

“And, it was a wonderful game of cricket. We always used to enjoy playing against India in those days because we used to win against India a lot those days. Not nowadays, though.

“But yes, Sidhu paaji has always been a great friend and a good mentor also. He is a lovely human being and I’ve done a lot of shows with him and cricket shows also,” he added.

The 48-year-old former Pakistan speedster represented Pakistan in as many as 87 Tests and 262 ODIs in which he picked 372 and 416 wickets respectively.