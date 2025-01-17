American tennis legend Pam Shriver loses Grand Slam trophies after LA fires

American tennis legend Pam Shriver revealed that her car was stolen in which she had several major trophies, including five US Open trophies, five French Open plates, five Wimbledon trophies, and one Australian Open trophy.

The 62-year-old explained that she had moved the trophies from her Brentwood home the previous Friday after returning from a vacation in Hawaii. The tennis great, who was a doubles specialist during her playing career, revealed that she was taking things out to pack them in the car when she saw that the vehicle was missing.

“My son (and) I are at a police station reporting our car was stolen from the hotel parking lot we evacuated to when fires started. This was the car that had most of my major trophies being stored until we could safely move back home,” Shriver wrote on social media.

Initially, she had planned to fly directly to Melbourne from Hawaii to cover the Australian Open. However, her plans changed after last week’s devastating wildfires, which claimed at least 24 lives and destroyed thousands of buildings.

Although Shriver’s home was spared from the blaze, it remains without heating and power. As a result, she has been staying at a hotel while awaiting the restoration of utilities.

Shriver expressed remorse to see people commit such crimes during a crisis. “It’s really sad on so many levels that when people are at their lowest and in their most difficult times, people are doing things like this,” Shriver, who also won Olympics gold in women’s doubles in Seoul 1988, said of the theft.

Los Angeles firefighters braced on Tuesday for a new round of intense winds that could fuel two monstrous wildfires that have already killed at least 24 people, levelled entire neighbourhoods, and scorched an area the size of Washington, D.C.