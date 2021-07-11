Veteran Dutch cyclist Bauke Mollema shocked his competitors as his aggressive run over the last 42 kilometres helped him win Stage 14 of the Tour de France.

Though this was only his second stage win at the Tour — the last one came in 2017 — it was pretty comprehensive as he was a minute ahead of the nearest competitor Patrick Konrad of Austria.

“It is amazing to win a stage again,” said Mollema after the race.

“I was feeling good so I thought, ‘Let us go from far out’. I had the confidence I could ride alone and keep going for a long time,” he added.

Sergio Higuita of Colombia finished third.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar kept the Yellow Jersey, given to overall leader. He is four minutes ahead of the nearest competitor.

Stage 14 results

1. Bauke Mollema (Netherlands/Trek-Segafredo) 4hrs 16mins 16secs

2. Patrick Konrad (Austria/Bora-Hansgrohe) +1mins 04secs

3. Sergio Higuita (Colombia/EF Education-Nippo) Same time

4. Mattia Cattaneo (Italy/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) +1mins 10secs

5. Michael Woods (Canada/Israel Start-Up Nation) Same time

Overall leaders after Stage 14

1. Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia/UAE Team Emirates) 56hrs 50mins 21secs

2. Guillaume Martin (France/Cofidis) +4mins 04secs

3. Rigoberto Uran (Colombia/EF Education Nippo) + 5mins 18secs

4. Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Jumbo Visma) +5mins 32secs

5. Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/Ineos Grenadiers) +5mins 33secs