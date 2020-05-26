Pakistan fast bowler Mohammed Amir has revealed that he is “always keen to dismiss” India opener batsman Rohit Sharma.

Amir said to Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq about the batsman he is most keen to dismiss on the field and the latter shared the news on social media.

“Question: Who is the batsman that you are always keen to dismiss?

“Mohammad Amir: There are lots, but that has to be Rohit Sharma,” said Sadiq on Twitter.

Rohit, who made his international debut in 2007, has been one of the key players for India in the past seven years.

He started his career as a middle-order batsman but in 2013 Champions Trophy, the right-hander was given an opportunity to open the innings for India and since then he never looked back.

The Mumbaikar is the only batsman to score three double hundreds in ODIs and four centuries in T20Is.

Rohit fully recovered from calf injury:

In LaLiga’s Facebook live session on Saturday night last week, Rohit said that he has fully recovered from the calf injury that forced him to leave the tour of New Zealand midway earlier this year. However, he still has not been able to prove his fitness since the tests have been continuously delayed owing to the coronavirus lockdown. Notably, the Mumbai Indians skipper had to return home after he sustained the injury in the T20 Series and was ruled out of the Test matches.