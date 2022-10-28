Alonso’s US Grand Prix penalty overturned after Alpine appeal

Fernando Alonso’s penalty in last weekend’s United States Grand Prix has been overturned after Alpine succeeded in their bid to have the Haas’ protest that led to it dismissed.

The two-time Formula 1 World Championship was demoted out of the points following the conclusion of the race after picking up a 30-second penalty. That dropped him from seventh to 15th out in Austin with stewards upholding a protest from the Haas team despite it being sent in after the permitted time limit.

On Sunday night in Austin, Haas lodged a protest on the grounds that Alonso – who took the flag in seventh place – had finished the race in a car in an unsafe condition, following his high-speed collision with Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin.

Alonso was given a 30-second post-race penalty, which meant the two-time champion was demoted to 15th place in the classified results, losing him six world championship points.

Alpine disputed Haas’s protest on the grounds that it had been lodged too late – 24 minutes past the specified deadline – but the FIA concluded in Mexico City that “there is no ability or right for any party to “protest” a decision of the Stewards nor against a summons to a hearing.”

However, Alpine then asked for a right of review in light of new evidence and a further hearing on Thursday evening ultimately resulted in Haas’s original protest being deemed inadmissible as it was adjudged the team could have submitted it within the required time limits.

It means Alonso’s seventh place and six points from Austin will be reinstated.