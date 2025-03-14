Alexander-Arnold to miss Liverpool’s League Cup Final

Liverpool manager Arne Slot will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold when his side faces Newcastle United on Sunday to defend their League Cup title, adding to the club’s defensive injury concerns.

The right-back suffered an ankle injury during Liverpool’s Champions League last-16 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) earlier this week, limping off the pitch. He has now been officially ruled out of the final, further depleting a squad already missing two defenders. “Trent is indeed not available. He will not be there at the final,” Slot said in the pre-match conference. “But he’s still to be assessed for how long it’s going to take. We do expect him back before the end of the season.”

Slot remains hopeful that Ibrahima Konate will recover in time for the League Cup final, as the team aims to secure its first trophy of the season after last year’s triumph over Chelsea.

Konate was forced off during extra time in the Champions League defeat to PSG, and Slot admitted the defender remains doubtful for the final. His potential absence would add to Liverpool’s defensive woes, with Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez already sidelined due to hamstring injuries.

Speculation over Alexander-Arnold’s unavailability began when the 26-year-old was omitted from Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

Although Liverpool remain on course for a potential double, with a commanding lead in the Premier League, Slot acknowledged that beating Newcastle would not erase the disappointment of their Champions League exit.

“If we win or lose the final, there will be disappointment that we lost against Paris Saint-Germain, we are out of that tournament,” the Red boss said. “But you play games like this to win it, and that’s what we’re going to try to do. And we’re really looking forward to it, to playing a final again, because you cannot take a final for granted, especially not in this country with so many good teams involved in every Cup competition.”

Newcastle are also dealing with squad shortages ahead of the League Cup final, but manager Eddie Howe insists his team remains in good spirits.

The Magpies will be without center-back Sven Botman and left-back Lewis Hall, while winger Anthony Gordon is unavailable due to suspension. “Everyone else is available. Losing big, important players is never easy, but you have to come back stronger in a unified way,” Howe said. “We’ve tried to double down on our core strengths. The spirit is really good; everything is positive.”

Newcastle have an opportunity to secure their first major trophy since 1955, having previously reached the League Cup final in 2023, where they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.