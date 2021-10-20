Akeal Hosein replaces all-rounder Fabian Allen in West Indies squad

In the West Indies squad for the ICC T20 World Cup, which is presently taking place in the UAE and Oman, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has been cleared as a substitute for all-rounder Fabian Allen.

After Allen was ruled out due to an ankle injury, Hosein was picked as a replacement. Hosein has played nine ODIs and six T20s.

“Hosein was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements. The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 has approved Hosein as a replacement,” ICC said in a statement on Wednesday.

Gudakesh Motie, an uncapped player, will take Hosein’s place on the reserves list.

Before a replacement player may be formally added to the squad, the Event Technical Committee must approve the replacement player.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 consists of Chris Tetley (Head of Events, Chair), Clive Hitchcock (ICC Senior Cricket Operations Manager), Rahul Dravid and Dhiraj Malhotra (BCCI Representatives), Simon Doull and Ian Bishop (Independent Members).

On October 23, defending champions West Indies take on England in the T20 World Cup’s ‘Super 12’ stage.

(With IANS inputs)