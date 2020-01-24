In a recent development, former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar has applied for the post of the selector of the Indian national cricket team. Reports are also claiming that he is currently the frontrunner for the chairman’s post.

Agarkar confirmed news agency PTI that he has indeed applied for the position.

Notably, Agarkar has already served as the chairman of the Mumbai senior selection committee in the past and is the frontrunner to the chairman’s role since the new constitution does not have any provisions as such for the zonal system.

BCCI had earlier invited applications for the selection committee and set 24 January as their deadline. Given that Friday is the last date for applying for the post, Agarkar is, without a doubt, the most high-profile name among the applicants being a veteran of 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and 3 T20Is.

In fact, the Mumbaikar is still the third-highest wicket-taker in ODI Cricket with as many 288 wickets. Ahead of him are Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath with 334 and 315 wickets respectively.

One of the fastest Indian bowlers during his peak, Agarkar reached 50 ODI wickets in just 23 matches.

“Ajit entering the fray is an interesting development. He is someone who would have put in a lot of thought before applying. If anyone thought that Siva’s (Laxman Sivaramakrishnan) nomination as a chairman of selectors is a given will now think again. It will be every interesting to see who all are short-listed,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

With Jatin Paranjpe of the West Zone still having a year left as part of the senior selection committee, it would be really interesting to see if BCCI somehow manages to accommodate two national selectors from Mumbai, in case Agarkar is indeed given the nod by the yet to be formed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

“The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on the first day had spoken about transparency. If the intent is correct and the heart is in right place, why do we need to have zonal biases and follow the convention?” the official asked.

Other than Agarkar and Sivaramakrishnan, the other big names to have applied for the position include Nayan Mongia, Chetan Sharma, Rajesh Chauhan.

(With inputs from PTI)