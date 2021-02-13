India’s Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has backed Rohit Sharma saying a few matches don’t make him a bad player at a time when has pressure has mounted up on the former to perform.

“Rohit is an important member of our team. A big score doesn’t mean you have to make 100 or 150. In Australia he batted well, made important contributions. See if someone has one off-day, plays 3-4 bad innings, it doesn’t mean that he is a bad player. You have to back your player,” Rahane told the media on Thursday.

“Rohit is a player who has won us many matches in the past. You can’t judge a player in 1-2 matches or 4-6 innings. You know that someone like Rohit, if he gets set, he goes on to play a big innings. He can win matches for you. So it is all about having faith in that particular player. As I said Rohit is an important member of our team. Really happy to have him,” he added.

Since marking his comeback from the third Test against Australia in Sydney last month, India seemed to have found a solution as he and Gill provided 70 and 71-run starts to the team. India had until his comeback had been struggling to muster up proper opening partnerships — 16, 27, 30, 8, 0, 7, 0, 16.

But after stands of 70 and 71 with Gill, there was nothing worth of note over the next four innings across two Tests. The two put on 11 and 18 in the fourth and final Test vs Australia at the Gabba, and 19 and 25 in the first Test against England in Chennai last week.

What has been more disastrous for him is that he he has thrown his wickets after settling. In the first innings in Brisbane, he looked good at 44 but holed out to long-on off the bowling of Nathan Lyon on what was an irresponsible shot.