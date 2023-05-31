After IPL, is Shivam Dube knocking at the doors of Indian T20 team?

Indian Premier League has always been a star-yielding tournament. And, Chennai Super King’s Shivam Dube is one such young Indian cricketer who has been making waves. With the most number sixes for CSK this season — having played 16 matches, and scored 418 runs with an average of 38.00 and an impressive strike rate of 158.33, he is already knocking at the doors of the Indian T20 team.

Dube was bought by Chennai Super Kings for INR 4 crore at the IPL 2023 Mega Auction as a middle-order batter. On Tuesday during CSK’s battle to clinch their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title, Dube played a crucial knock of 32 off 21 balls in the middle order.

While he has shown promise with the bat, Dube’s international career has been limited. Being a part of the national setup, he is far from being regular. Dube, who made his domestic cricket debut for Mumbai in the 2016-17 season could soon be knocking at the doors of the Indian T20 team.