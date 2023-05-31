After IPL, is Shivam Dube knocking at the doors of Indian T20 team?

Indian Premier League has always been a star-yielding tournament. And, Chennai Super King’s Shivam Dube is one such young Indian cricketer who has been making waves.
With the most number sixes for CSK this season — having played 16 matches, and scored 418 runs with an average of 38.00 and an impressive strike rate of 158.33, he is already knocking at the doors of the Indian T20 team.
Dube was bought by Chennai Super Kings for INR 4 crore at the IPL 2023 Mega Auction as a middle-order batter. On Tuesday during CSK’s battle to clinch their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title, Dube played a crucial knock of 32 off 21 balls in the middle order.
While he has shown promise with the bat, Dube’s international career has been limited. Being a part of the national setup, he is far from being regular. Dube, who made his domestic cricket debut for Mumbai in the 2016-17 season could soon be knocking at the doors of the Indian T20 team.
Dube made his international debut in 2017, and he has since played in 12 ODIs and 10 T20Is. He is a powerful hitter of the ball, and he can also bowl both — pace and spin.
Dube’s rise to prominence has been rapid. He made his first-class debut in 2016. And, he quickly made his mark on the domestic scene. In the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy, Dube scored 776 runs at an average of 44.43, and he took 24 wickets at an average of 23.46. His performances earned him a call-up to the Indian team for the tour of Australia. Dube made his ODI debut against Australia in January 2018, and he took a wicket on his debut. He also made his T20I debut against Australia in the same month. Dube has since played in several more international matches. However, he hasn’t been a regular.
In the 2018-19 Indian Premier League (IPL), Dube was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for ₹5 crore. He had a successful season, scoring 289 runs at an average of 26.27 and taking 12 wickets at an economy rate of 7.33. His performances in the IPL helped him to cement his place in the Indian team.