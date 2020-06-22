In a recent development, Croatia’s Borna Coric has announced on Monday that he has been tested positive for coronavirus after featuring in an exhibition tournament which also featured world number one Novak Djokovic.

“Hi everyone, I wanted to inform you all that I tested positive for COVID-19,” the top 50 player posted on Twitter.

“I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during the last few days gets tested! “I am really sorry for any harm I might have caused! I’m feeling well and don’t have any simptoms (sic). Please stay safe and healthy! Lots of love to all!” he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Grigor Dimitrov had also tested positive for the infection.

Notably, Coric had defeated Dimitrov in the second leg of the AdriaTour in Zadar on Croatia’s Adriatic coast on Saturday.

The final match of the exhibition tournament between Djokovic and Russia’s Andrey Rublev has been cancelled as a precautionary measure to break the transmission chain of infection between athletes and ground officials.