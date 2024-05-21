Afghanistan ropes in Bravo as bowling consultant ahead of T20 WC

The Afghanistan Cricket Board on Tuesday announced the appointment of former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo as the national team’s bowling consultant for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The ACB stated that Bravo is set to join the team during the preparatory camp ahead of the marquee event in the Caribbean.

Afghanistan have already arrived in St. Kitts and Nevis and are expected to begin a 10-day long training camp, as part of their preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will be overseen by the coaching staff, including Bravo.

Bravo played 295 international matches for West Indies, scoring 6423 runs and picking 363 wickets. He has also 100 First Class, 227 List A and 573 T20 caps to his name. He is currently the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket with 625 scalps to his name in the format. He has also scored nearly 7000 runs in the format.

Besides a stellar playing career, Bravo also has coaching expertise. He is currently the bowling coach of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League.