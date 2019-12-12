Former Afghanistan cricket team captain Gulbadin Naib has threatened to “reveal” the “corruptions” in the Afganistan Cricket Board (ACB) saying that he will take the names of the individuals, player and government officials out if proper actions are not taken.

In a series of Tweet on Wednesday, Naib said that he “will publicly name & shame” all those he thinks are involved in corruptions withing the cricket board of the country.

“My dear Afghans, the main reason why i went public is not because i have personal grudge against player or the board. I am going to reveal every persons identity involved in corruption and other misconducts and betrayals against our Nation cricket and its ppl,” tweeted Naib.

“I know most of you may ask why have i not spoken publicly against these ppl/mafia circle before. I have been sidelined and promised, by the authorities and other stakeholders that they will sort the mess in the cricket team and promised immediate changes & banning of this circle,” Naib further said.

Naib has also alleged that there were few players in the Afghanistan cricket team who deliberately underperformed under his captaincy in the ICC World Cup earlier this year. He alleges that the players did that to remove him from captaincy.

He said, “The same circle have access all the way to some high-level gov officials, who have influence over the cricket board and management. Some blatantly admitted to the board that they were not performing as they were supposed to during world cup because of my captaincy.”

“Has anything been done about such betrayal? For public interest, if D authorities don’t take appropriate actions, i will publicly name & shame every single one from gov officials to board members, players and ex board and management members. Stay tuned… long life my beloved,” he added.

Naib was appointed as the captain of Afghanistan’s One Day International (ODI) team a month before the World Cup after former skipper Asghar Afghan was removed.

Naib was also removed following Afghanistan’s dismal outing in the multi-nation tournament. Spinner Rashid Khan was given the team’s reins in all formats.

However, the ACB sacked Rashid as well and reappointed Afghan as the skipper in all formats.