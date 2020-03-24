Former AC Milan footballer and current technical director Paolo Maldini, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday last week, has said that he is expecting to recover “within a week”.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Maldini shared a video where he is seen saying, “With this video I wanted to thank all those people who expressed on social media their love and concern for my and my son’s health,” Maldini said on Instagram.”

His son Daniel, who plays as a forward for the club’s youth team and has also made his Serie A debut this season, had also tested positive.

Speaking about him, the 51-year-old said that like him his son was also doing well. “We’re fine — we should be able to get rid of this virus within a week. Thanks for your continuing affection,” Maldini said.

“I wanted to thank all those doctors, nurses, health workers, civil protection and law enforcement officers who are facing this emergency with the utmost professionalism and enormous courage. Once again, you make us feel proud of being Italian. Thanks again,” he added.

Maldini, who is regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all time, was an integral part of AC Milan’s golden generation. He has won five UEFA Champions League titles with the Serie A club in the 25 seasons that he spent there. He retired from professional football in 2009 at the age of 41.

The novel coronavirus, which unleashed its ugly head from Wuhan, China, has now made Italy and the rest of Europe the new epicenter with the death count in Italy already surpassing China’s count of more than 3,250. Italy in the last four days has witnessed more than 2650 deaths to take its tally to over 6,000.