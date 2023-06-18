Abhishek Verma wins gold at Archery World Cup stage

Ace compound archer Abhishek Verma made India proud as he shocked 2019 world champion James Lutz of the USA to win the gold medal at the Archery World Cup 2023 stage 3 in Medellin, Colombia on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Abhishek Verma, competing in his first World Cup of the year, defeated the James Lutz 148-146 in a thrilling but nerve

wrecking final.

“I’m very happy, I was remembering the good old days,” said Abhishek, a silver medalist at the 2014 Asian Games archery. “It doesn’t matter who your opponent is, I just wanted to focus on my shooting and give my best.”

It was his third individual gold medal in the Archery World Cup and first since winning the top prize in Paris two years ago.

Earlier, Abhishek , seeded eighth, got the better of world No. 1 and top-seed Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands in a shoot-off after scores were tied 148-148 in the quarter-finals. He then beat Luccas Abreu of Brazil 148-143 in the semis to set up the final against No. 2 seed James Lutz.

Abhishek Verma will now join Prathamesh Jawkar at September’s finals in Mexico. So far, India have won one gold and three bronze medals at the Archery World Cup 2023 stage 3 in Medellin.

The men’s compound team of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Pravin Deotale, Prathamesh Jawkar and the women’s compound team comprising Aditi Swami, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur won bronze medals on Wednesday.

The men’s recurve team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Mrinal Chauhan and Tushar Shelke clinched a bronze medal on Thursday. Mixed recurve team of Bhajan Kaur and Tushar Shelke is also in contention for bronze against Chinese Taipei.

The Archery World Cup 2023 stage 3 in Medellin, Colombia will conclude on Monday with individual recurve archery men’s and women’s finals. No Indian recurve archer made it past the quarter-final stage.