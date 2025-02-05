Abhishek vaults to No. 2 in ICC T20I batters’ list

India batter Abhishek Sharma took a giant leap of 38 places to find himself on the second spot in the ICC rankings for men’s T20I batters after his blazing knock of 135 from just 54 balls in the 54-ball 135 in the fifth and final T20I against England in Mumbai. Abhishek’s knock saw him get 829 rating points, as he replaced his team-mate Tilak Varma in the second spot.

The Punjab youngster had also started the series against England on a high, bashing 79 off only 34 balls to power India’s modest chase of 133 in Kolkata. Although he didn’t cross 29 in the next three innings, he lit up the stage in the fifth T20I. The southpaw smashed seven fours and 13 sixes during that record innings, thus setting the base for India’s 150-run victory.

Advertisement

While Travis Head leads the T20I batting charts, Phil Salt and Suryakumar Yadav round off the top five batters in the rankings.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who finished as the highest wicket-taker in the series against England, moved up three spots to go joint-second in the T20I bowling charts. Varun’s 14 wickets in the five games came at an average of a meagre 9.85.

Varun, whose performances in the T20Is saw him added to India’s ODI squad against England as well, bagged his second T20I five-wicket haul on the way. He is now level on rating points with England’s Adil Rashid, who had shot up to the top of the rankings during the series only to lose his top spot to Akeal Hosein after returning figures of 1 for 41 in Mumbai.

Both Varun and Rashid are just two points below Hosein.

Another India spinner, Ravi Bishnoi, also took some big steps in the rankings, moving up four spots to go sixth. He got 1 for 9 from one over in Mumbai, and finished the series with five wickets. England quick Jofra Archer, who conceded 55 runs from his four overs in the same match, dropped four spots to go tenth.