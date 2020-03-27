India’s only Olympic gold medalist in a singles event Abhinav Bindra, who runs two entities Abhinav Bindra Foundation (ABF) and Facility for Physical Excellence (ABTP) that have multiple centres across India, has announced that there will be no lay-offs in his organisations.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Bindra wrote, “I can’t claim to do much as India fights the corona pandemic but, despite, the uncertainty I am committed to my team for the foreseeable future. I will carry the load for as long as I can. Till we are back to helping our patients, athletes and clients.”

His announcement comes in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic which has sparked fears of a global economic crisis and recession. The deadly virus has already killed more than 24,000 people and affected over 5,32,200 people worldwide.

Earlier speaking about the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the 37-year-old Bindra said that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was prompt in its action and believed it took a timely decision about the Games amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“It is nice to see that the decision was taken quite promptly because there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding whether the Games would happen or not. The athletes can now calm down a little bit and firstly make sure that they stay healthy and people around them stay healthy. That is the most important thing,” the 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medalist told Olympic Channel.