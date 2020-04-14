Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers, who had hinted at a probable international comeback ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup later this year, might reconsider his decision as the marquee event is facing an existential crisis due to the ongoing global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in Australia in October this year, may get postponed due to the novel coronavirus situation which has brought the entire world into a visible lockdown.

Also, the Australian government has banned everyone’s entry into their country for the next six months to contain the spread of the deadly virus. But there has been no official reaction either from ICC or the World Cup organisers regarding the fate of the tournament.

“If the tournament is postponed to next year, a whole lot of things will change,” the 36-year-old De Villiers was quoted as saying to South Africa’s Rapport newspaper.

“At the moment I feel available but, at the same time, I don’t know how my body will feel then and if I will be fit. If I am 100% as good as I want to be, then I will be available. But if I am not, I won’t open myself up to that because I am not the type of person who does things at 80%,” the veteran added.

De Villiers’ former teammate Dale Steyn, who was also eyeing the T20 World Cup as the last frontier of his glorious international career, expressed doubts as well.

The 36-year-old pacer was doing an #AskDale session on Twitter and a fan ended up asking about his thoughts on the impending ICC tournament late this year.

“Is it even gonna happen?” Steyn replied.