South African batting legend AB de Villiers is expected to make his Big Bash League (BBL) debut on Tuesday. Ahead of this much-anticipated BBL debut, de Villiers has gone on record claiming that he is probably in some of the best form of his career.

Notably, ABD had arrived in Brisbane on Sunday night and will feature for Brisbane Heat against Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba. The former Proteas skipper mentioned that he has been following his team’s matches from South Africa.

“I felt in some of the best form of my career. Hopefully, we’ll see more of that in this tournament,” de Villiers was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia’s digital content team.

“I know what’s required of me to make a play for the team. There’s been some standout performances from the Heat this season and I think the team is in a really good place. Tom Banton did a fantastic job, hopefully I’ll do a similar job but in the middle order,” he added.

de Villiers also expressed excitement when asked whether he was looking forward to batting alongside Chris Lynn-an attacking batsman who has been in fine form this season.

“It could be interesting, I don’t know what to expect. We know each other from chatting at IPL but it’s an interesting dynamic with two players at the crease, it either works or it doesn’t,” de Villiers said on Lynn.

“I’ve got a feeling it’s going to work and be very nice to watch. Hopefully, I’ll do most of the watching at the non-striker’s end,” he added.

AB also admitted to facing the same kind of pressure irrespective of the tournament he features in.

“I always (feel pressure). Wherever I play around world, either a club game or the World Cup semi-finals, I feel the same kind of pressure, the pressure I put on myself to perform to the best of my ability,” de Villiers said.

“This is no different, but I’ve done it so many times. It doesn’t guarantee success but I know what to expect. The butterflies I’m getting in my stomach is a good sign,” he added.

de Villers has had an outstanding T20 career so far with as many as 8511 runs from 304 T20s at a healthy average of 37.49.