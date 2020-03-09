After Inter Milan suffered a 2-0 defeat against Juventus in Serie A on Sunday to slip nine points down to third in the points table, coach Antonio Conte said that they were the better team till they conceded through Aaron Ramsey.

“The match was extremely balanced up until the opening goal, we were in control of the situation and we were the better side at the start of the second half. Ramsey’s goal changed the whole feel to the game,” Conte was quoted as saying on the official website of Inter Milan.

Speaking about current position in the league, the 50-year-old said, “The difference between us and Juventus in the league is now made up of just two direct defeats. We’ve done well to keep up so far but we knew that there was a gap.”

The goalless first-half saw both the teams taking a cautious approach and not giving much chance to one another. The game opened in the last 45 minutes with Juventus forcing Inter Milan low down into their half.

The home team’s efforts paid off when Aaron Ramsey gave them the lead in the 54th minute off a delivery from Cristiano Ronaldo. Their Argentinian sensation Paulo Dybala extended the lead 13 minutes later when he played a brilliant one-two with the night’s earlier scorer.

Despite the defeat, Conte refuses to pay much heed to the result and said that it would be a learning experience for his players and demanded patience from them. The former Chelsea boss has also asked the Nerazzurris to understand the level they have to reach to outplay opponents like table-topper Juventus.

“Results like this must not throw us off, but rather help us understand what is needed to reach the level of our opponents. We have wide margins, we started a journey and we cannot compare ourselves to a structure that has been consolidated over a number of years. You need patience, to keep working hard and look to improve year on year,” Conte said.