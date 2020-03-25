Australia men’s cricket team’s limited overs-captain Aaron Finch has joined former spinner Shane Warne in slamming their Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his “confusing” speech while addressing the Australian citizens on COVID-19 pandemic.

During his press conference, the Australian PM said contradictory things like weddings can go ahead with only five people in total, while funerals will be allowed to have gatherings of 10 people.

The Australians were also left wondering further as the PM said that the schools will remain open but the libraries, youth centres, museums, galleries and historic sites will close.

Taking to his twitter handle, Warne called out the PM and wrote, “Listening to the PM like everyone here in Australia and what I understood was, ‘It’s essential, unless it’s not. Then it’s essentially not essential. I can’t be clearer’. Plus people can buy a new shirt at a shopping centre? WTF? PM just had a shocker. Surely should be in lockdown now.”

Listening to the PM like everyone here in Aust & what I understood was.

“I know it’s impossible to please everyone as PM at the moment, but surely clear rules and lockdown for Australia as of NOW is the only decision — end of. Let’s learn from the mistakes other countries have made. Health has to be the most important thing for everyone !” Warne added.

Echoing the same, Finch said, “I’m more bloody confused now that I was before the PM’s press conference!!”

Finch added, “I understand during these unprecedented times what ever the PM says, he will be criticised…. But I’d much rather be criticised for being more proactive than reactive.”