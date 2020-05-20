Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra is now a renowned name in the realm of cricket commentary. He is known especially for his Hindi commentary and the Desi touch he gives to his thoughts on the game.

However, when Chopra named his 14-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup scheuduled to be played in Australia later this year and omitted former Indian skipper MS Dhoni from the list, he received a lot of backlash from the netizens and was even abused.

In a chat with former Indian pacer Ajit Agar, Chopra recalled how he had to turn off social media for a few days as even his children were being abused.

“You had a very strong opinion and I aligned with your opinion regarding MS Dhoni’s selection. I had to turn of social media for a few days, received so much abuse. Once it started, it reached my home and they even abused my children,” Aakash Chopra told Ajit Agarkar.

During the chat, Agarkar also stated that he is not sure of MS Dhoni taking the field in the World Cup.

“Dhoni has not played since almost an year now but a call on retirement is his and whether to pick him or not is entirely up to the selectors,” Agarkar had said.

MS Dhoni’s last competitive match was India’s ICC World Cup 2019 semifinal encounter against New Zealand in which the master finisher failed to take India across the line.