In a recent development, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has opined that ‘a lot of discipline’ is required to restart the game of cricket once the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

In an Instagram live session with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers, Kohli remained hopeful of restarting cricket soon as conditions are getting better in several parts of the world.

“I am quite optimistic that at some stage we will definitely have something because things are moving in the right direction. When things are back to normal, I don’t see things getting back to like they were before everything happened,” he said.

“I think there are gonna be a lot of changes. A lot of discipline has to be shown by people everywhere. What I have seen in this phase is there are a lot of times when you get egoistic and you think ‘I’m doing this and I’m doing that’ but in reality, you are controlling nothing,” added Kohli.

The dreaded coronavirus has brought the entire world to a standstill and the sporting arena is no exception. The last international cricket match was played over a month ago as all action stand suspended in view of the pandemic.

“No one can do anything in the current situation. We all have to swallow our ego, follow what’s being told, and just be grateful for life. Try and help those who are in need. It really puts things in perspective when you don’t have control over anything,” he said.

“I think its drastically gonna change the enjoyment part of things for a lot of people. People are gonna stop being so serious about their own games or results. Pure love for everything is really gonna come up I guess,” Kohli added.

The 13th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League was scheduled to begin from 29 March but the tournament now stands postponed,