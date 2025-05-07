A crime in my eyes: Hardik on the three no-balls against GT

Moments after Gujarat Titans successfully clinched the nervy last-ball affair against Mumbai Indians to cement their place atop the IPL 2025 points table, MI skipper Hardik Pandya reflected on the loss and said that when Tilak Varma’s dropped catch off Shubman Gill (on 35, he made 43), the three no-balls – two from him and one from Deepak Chahar in the final over – were a “crime” that cost them victory.

Hardik bowled two no-balls in the eighth over, which went for 18. But crucially, defending 14 in the final over, Chahar bowled a no-ball at a vital juncture as MI lost a rain-affected thriller against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Mumbai.

“The catches didn’t really cost us. We were very clinical with that. Maybe definitely with the no-balls, with my no-ball and even the last [over] no-ball,” Hardik said.

“That, in my eyes, indeed it’s a crime, and most often than not it kind of bites you. It definitely did to us, but at the same point of time, really happy with the boys giving their 120% and making sure that we were in the game and not giving up.”

Sent into bat, MI stumbled to reach 155 for 8, despite a half-century from Will Jacks. They lost 6 for 58 in the last 9.3 overs before the bowlers brought MI back into the game.

“It was definitely not a 150 wicket. I think it was a 175 [surface]. We were definitely short in batting by 20-25 runs or maybe 30 runs if you would have batted well. But I think credit to the bowlers, they kept fighting and they kept bowling at the right areas.”

“In the first innings, the ground was not wet. Post that, throughout the whole innings, the ball kept getting wetter. I don’t know if it helped us or not helped us, but yeah, it was difficult. Rain kept coming in. It’s always not really ideal to have a stoppage and start again and have a stoppage. But the game goes on,” he analysed.

Gill, meanwhile, said the conditions at the start of GT’s chase “felt like a Test match” with the fast bowlers getting plenty of movement. There was a strong wind blowing while the rain made batting hard work.

“The game plans were definitely different when we were playing in the powerplay. There was wind and a little bit of rain and just the atmosphere was such, it felt like a Test match for the first four to five overs,” Gill said.

“We just had to play proper, normal cricket and once the powerplay was over, we thought now we will try to play our normal game a little bit more. But the rain kept coming in. It’s not easy in a T20 match, if there is such a long break to be able to come back and start the game,” he added.