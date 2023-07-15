90-member Indian squad for World Juniors Shooting Championship

A huge contingent of 90 shooters will represent defending champion India in the 3rd World Juniors Shooting Championship scheduled to start at Changwon Shooting Range, Korea on Sunday.

The Indian shooters will vie for medals in pistol, rifle and shotgun competitions in the under-21 age category. At the last edition of this Championship held two years ago in Lima, Peru, India topped the medals tally with 43 medals, including 17 gold, 16 silver and 10 bronze.

India’s contingent in this championship is the largest, followed by Korea, who have fielded 66 shooters.

Darshna Rathore, who won a bronze medal in the women’s individual skeet event at the ISSF World Cup in Almaty, is part of the squad. The 21-year-old shooter will compete in the women’s trap event.

Raiza Dhillon, 19, will shoot in the women’s skeet events. She combined with Ganemat Sekhon and Areeba Khan to win the gold medal in the women’s skeet team event at the last edition.

Vinay Pratap Singh Chandrawat, who won an individual gold medal at Lima 2021 edition in double trap, will compete in trap events alongside Bakhtyaruddin Mohamadmuzahid Malek, a member of the silver medal-winning men’s trap team in Lima.

Naamya Kapoor, winner of women’s 25m pistol team gold alongside Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan at the last edition, will also compete.

Over 550 shooters from 44 countries will take part in the ISSF World Championship Juniors 2023, which will conclude on July 24.