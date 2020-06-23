In a recent development, Pakistani cricketers Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz have all tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus. The confirmation comes after three other cricketers from the country- Shadab Khan, Haider Ali and Haris Rauf had tested positive on Monday.

It is also being reported that a member of the support staff has also been infected with COVID-19. Pakistan had earlier announced a 29 member squad for the tour to England involving three tests and as many as T20Is. However, the number of corona positive cases has put serious doubts over their availability.

The Board, however, claims that the series will happen as per the original schedule.

“The PCB medical panel is already in contact with these players and the masseur, who have been instructed to observe strict quarantine at their homes for their and their families’ wellbeing,” the board said in a release.

“The tour to England is very much on track and the side will depart as per schedule,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said.

“Fortunately, all the first-choice red-ball squad, barring Mohammad Rizwan, are negative, which means they can start training and practising immediately after they have been tested and given the all-clear when they arrive in England. In the meantime, Misbah-ul-Haq is reviewing the training schedule in England and is firming up plans for reserve players to be tested as a backup.”

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik who has been granted permission to join the team late has not been tested yet along with Cliffe Deacon and Waqar Younis.

The players tested positive have not been ruled out of the England tour either and once they recover they are expected to travel with the team and get tested yet again in the United Kingdom (UK).

Pakistan will play the first Test at Lord’s before going to Manchester and Nottingham for the next couple of Test matches. Leeds, Cardiff and Southampton are the venues for the three T20Is.