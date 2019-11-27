English teenager Jadon Sancho will be taking to the field of Camp Nou in the Champions League fixture between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund. The match could be an audition for the Dortmund player as the Catalan giants are touted as one of the four clubs to rope him in.

Sancho has already launched himself among the very best in the world. Despite being just 19-year-old, the Brit has over 50 Bundesliga games and 11 international appearances for the England senior team under his belt.

At least once in a week, he is associated with a European giant with a price tag of over € 100 million. After his exceptional 2018-19 season in the German league where he had 12 goals and the league-high 17 assists, Sancho has been touted as the next big thing in world football.

However, it has been reported that the youngster has now made up his mind to leave Dortmund. According to a report in The Athletic, Sancho is feeling “humiliated and scapegoated” at the German club.

Apart from Barcelona, Real Madrid are also believed to be interested in acquiring the service of Sancho. The Bernabeu side are all set to sell Gareth Bale and are desperate to get in Kylian Mbappe.

However, if Mbappe doesn’t finish up in Madrid, Sancho looks a perfect choice beside their creative winger Eden Hazard.

Other than the La Liga giants, he is rumoured to be interested in returning to the Premier League after leaving it in 2017. Manchester United and Liverpool are reported to be the most probable destinations and the former Manchester City player could end in either of them.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already made public the club’s plan to spend hefty amounts on certain targets if they are available. And that Sancho is on the list of their targets is no secret.

“It is not about ‘X’ amount of money we have to spend,” said Solskjaer. It is about who do we think will be good for the club in the long-term, not just three or four months,” Solskjaer was quoted as saying by Daily Express.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have already ruled out the rumours that linked French superstar Mbappe with the club. The Reds manager Jurgen Klopp recently said that the club would not be able to afford the humongous price tag that Mbappe comes with.

Thus going after Sancho looks more viable and an economical solution to Liverpool’s quest for a young and fresh leg in the attacking unit.