Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have had a forgettable start to the season and things are not looking too good for them at the moment. While their on-field performances have been far from their best, their off-field luck is also looking grim as of now.

This is because three of their star players are reportedly looking to leave on a free deal in the transfer window scheduled for next summer. Star player Christian Eriksen has been trying to move to Real Madrid ever since the summer transfer window opened in 2019. Even the Spanish giants showed interest in him but failed to rope him in as Tottenham were somehow successful in retaining their star player.

However, here is a bit of twist in the tale. Eriksen’s contract with the Spurs is set to expire at the end of the season and according to a report carried by Daily Star, it seems like he is not too keen on signing a new deal with Tottenham. This means he could go on to join any other team for a free deal in the summer window next year.

The report adds that two of his teammates Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld also do not want to sign a new contract with Tottenham. Consequently, all the three stars could leave Spurs and that too on free deals which would be a massive blow for the Mauricio Pochettino managed side.