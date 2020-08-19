All the 237 involving members – players, match officials, non-playing personalities, among others – of the Caribbean Premier League 2020 have returned negative for the novel coronavirus in the latest round of testing which took place on August 16.

The news comes after the first two matches were played on the opening day of this season’s CPL on Tuesday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

All those who travelled into Trinidad for the tournament have now returned four negative tests and local residents who have entered the CPL bubble have tested negative for the second time.

The tournament organisers will carry out further tests throughout the event while also maintaining stringent social distancing protocols.

CPL’s Tournament Operations Director, Michael Hall, said, “We are very pleased that the plans we put in place in order to make this tournament happen under the most testing of circumstances have meant that we have cricket taking place on the field.”

“As everyone around the world knows, the key now is to remain vigilant and make sure the protocols that we put in place are followed. We are delighted to have got the cricket underway.”

Meanwhile, the 2020 edition of THE CPL got underway with a double-header. In the first match of the season, Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors, while the second match witnessed Barbados Tridents overpowering St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

Sunil Narine was the star in Knight Riders’ victory with his all-round performance. Spinning duo of Abdul Rashid and Mitchell Santner, meanwhile, were thr driving force behind Tridents’ success.

While Knight Riders ended Guyana Amazon Warriors’ 11-match winning streak beating them by four wickets in a match reduced to 17 overs, Tridents edged aside St. Kitts & Nevis Patriot by six runs.