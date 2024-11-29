2025 Champions Trophy: ICC board meet adjourned without reaching consensus

The impasse over the 2025 Champions Trophy continued as the all-powerful ICC board meeting failed to reach a consensus after meeting virtually for a little over 20 minutes on Friday, and is likely to meet again over the weekend to find a solution.

It has been reliably learnt that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is firm on its stance against hosting the tournament under a Hybrid model, under which the Indian team could play its matches at a neutral venue. The BCCI had already conveyed to the global cricket body about its decision of not travelling to Pakistan for the tournament.

The tournament, originally scheduled to take place in Pakistan in February-March next year, is already behind schedule as the fixtures, which were supposed to be released 100 days before the first game, haven’t been announced and there is no clarity to the broadcasters too about the host nation.

During Friday’s meeting, it was decided that the PCB, BCCI and ICC leadership – along with some other member boards – would try to find a way forward that is acceptable to all parties. The solution will, in all likelihood, have to be approved by the governments of India and Pakistan.

The ICC Board, comprising representatives from all 12 Full Member countries, was expected to take a final call on the Champions Trophy venue based on three options listed on the agenda for Friday’s meeting.

The options are: conducting the tournament under a hybrid mode, in which majority of the matches are in Pakistan but those involving India are played outside Pakistan, the tournament is played entirely outside Pakistan, with the PCB retaining hosting rights, and the entire tournament is played in Pakistan without India’s participation.

While the third option looks highly unlikely, it remains to be seen how soon the ICC board arrives at a consensus, in the midst of growing rumours of the global body offering some financial incentive to Pakistan for pushing the hybrid model, although the PCB at this moment, remains steadfast to its original status of hosting all games in Pakistan.

The Champions Trophy could be the first major ICC tournament in nearly three decades to be hosted on Pakistani soil.