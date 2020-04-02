April 2, is a date that every Indian cricket fan will remember forever as India won the ODI World Cup after 28 years in 2011 on this very date. And the hit six by MS Dhoni to finish off in style will help the fans recall the glory of Indian cricket.

Dhoni, who won the Man of the match on the night of the final, led India to a six-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium with a humongous six off Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Kulasekara to help India to their second title.

However, former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Thursday lashed out at those only celebrating Dhoni’s six to win the 2011 World Cup, saying it was won by the entire team and not just one hit.

Posting the iconic photo of Dhoni hitting Kulasekara for a six, ESPNCricinfo on Thursday tweeted: #OnThisDayin2011, the shot that sent millions of Indians into jubilation.”

Replying to the post, Gambhir said: “Just a reminder @ESPNcricinfo: #worldcup2011 was won by entire India, entire Indian team & all support staff. High time you hit your obsession for a SIX.”

Just a reminder @ESPNcricinfo: #worldcup2011 was won by entire India, entire Indian team & all support staff. High time you hit your obsession for a SIX. pic.twitter.com/WPRPQdfJrV — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 2, 2020

The stylish left-hander had scored 97 while Dhoni, who had promoted himself to No 4, smashed an unbeaten 91 as India won the finale with 10 balls to spare.

“A World Cup won by Indians, for India & with India!” Gambhir later tweeted.