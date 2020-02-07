Two men had threatened to kill Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in London last year weeks after he was the subject of a moped attack in the northern part of the city.

According to a PTI report via AFP, the incident took place when two unknown men confronted Ozil’s security guards outside his north London home.

One of the guards, Kemil Sezer told the Magistrate Courts that he first saw the two men on the evening of August 8 last year before they returned after around three hours.

Sezer told that the men threatened by saying, “We’re going to come back in five minutes and if security don’t go from here, we’re going to kill Mesut Ozil and kill you.”

“We started chasing them … we got angry because Mesut Ozil, about two to three weeks prior, was attacked and we feared that the same thing would happen,” Sezer was further quoted as saying.

The two accused men, Salaman Ekinci and Ferhat Ercun denied behaving in any threatening or abusive manner at the hearing, which was skipped by Ozil himself.

On being asked by Sarah Gabay what he felt during, Sezer said, “Stressed. Mesut Ozil is loved by the Turkish people. We have that responsibility on us to protect him.”

The former German international of Turkish heritage and his Arsenal teammate Sead Kolasinac were attacked by a group of moped men who tried to steal their watches.

The 31-year-old footballer currently plies his trade with the Gunners and has represented them in 181 matches since 2013. Ozil retired from international duties in 2018.