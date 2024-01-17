16-year-old Andreeva stuns sixth seed Jabeur at Australian Open

Andreeva was electric in downing the three-time major runner-up and sixth seed Jaber 6-0, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena in just 54 minutes while playing her first tournament at Melbourne Park.

Having made her debut when she advanced to the Wimbledon fourth round as a qualifier last year, she was ranked 47 and this was her first victory over a player in the top ten.

Andreeva said, “I was very anxious before the match because I am really inspired by Ons (Jabeur) and the way she plays.” “I used to watch her matches every day before I started playing on the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tour.

Advertisement

“I really didn’t expect that from myself, but I played incredible tennis in the first set,” she continued.

I just wanted to enjoy the tennis and the moment, and I got to play on this large court for the second time.”

When Andreeva reached the girls final in the previous year, she played on center court and lost to Alina Korneeva, a fellow Russian.

“I believe that I have grown a little more as an adult. I believe I’ve evolved a lot this year, and I think that shows on the court,” she remarked.

During the first match, which lasted 20 minutes, 29-year-old Jabuer was totally out of it.

Over the course of the six games, she only managed eight points and just three from the baseline, while committing ten unintentional fouls.

With only 38% of first serve points won and only 13% of second serve points, her serve was not very effective.

In the first game of set two, Jabeur—who had advanced to the finals at Wimbledon twice and the US Open once—finally held service to get off the mark. She celebrated by lifting her finger in the air.

However, the teenage Russian persisted and broke once more for a 2-1, then 4-1 victory, causing Jabeur to drop in realization that the match was finished.

Andreeva made her Grand Slam bow at the French Open last year with a run to the third round after coming through qualifying, ahead of her exploits at Wimbledon.

She was defeated by Coco Gauff in the second round of the US Open in her previous Grand Slam match.