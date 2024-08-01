Kusale shoots three-position bronze to add to India’s tally

Rifle shooter Swapnil Kusale added yet another bronze to India’s tally of metals in the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games here at the Chatearoux range today, making it three in all thus far.

Following the double bronze medal haul by compatriot Manu Bhaker in the pistol events for women, it was the turn of the 29-year-old rifle shooter hailing from Kambalwadi in the Kolhapur district of Maharashtra to steal the limelight.

Although in his first Olympics, Kusale is no spring chicken in his preferred sport as he showed by shooting his way to the third position in the 50metre 3-position event.

Kusale, who was part of the Indian team that won the gold in the same event in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, two years ago, clinched the bronze medal with an aggregate 451.4 points behind gold medal winner Liu Yukun of China (463.6 points) and Ukraine’s Serhiy Kulish (461.3) who secured the silver medal.

Kusale, coached by former international shooter Deepali Deshpande, came up with scores of 50.8, 50.9 and 51.6 for a tally of 153.3 in the kneeling position.aw

He then fired 52.7, 52.2 and 51.9 to take his overall aggregate to 310.1 at the end of the prone position.

Scores of 51.1 and 50.4 took his overall points to 411.6 after the standing position before he came up with 10.5, 9.4, 9.9 and 10.0 in successive shots in the stage 2 elimination round to get to 451.4 as his overall final aggregate.

Later, Kusale, who has a bronze medal to his credit in the World Shooting Championships to embellish his growing haul, said he continued his practice of not listening keenly to the announcement of scores made on the public address system or looking at the scoreboard.

All he did was control his breathing and concentrate on the task at hand.

“I focused on my breathing. I didn’t see the scoreboard, who was in front or their score. I could hear the announcements of the scores but concentrated on my targets only.”

He admitted to being nervous this morning before going to the shooting range and limited his breakfast to black tea.

“I had butterflies in my stomach and had black tea this morning before the competition,” said Kusale who added his name to the short list (four) of Indian male shooters winning medals in the Olympics.

“This medal means a lot. It is not a gold, but I am pleased I got a medal. To get an Olympic medal is a dream,” he added.