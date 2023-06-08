Steve Smith, the enigma somehow manages to put the bat to the ball & score 31 centuries

An Enigma Unveils as Steve Smith Breaks Record with Century in ICC WTC Final Against India Former Australian captain Steve Smith demonstrated his dominance on the cricket field during the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) against Team India.

Just days after being hailed as the best batter of the generation by Virat Kohli, Smith showcased his prowess by

achieving his 31st century at the iconic Oval. At the end of Day 2, Australia had posted a formidable score of 327-3 in 85 overs, with Smith remaining unbeaten on 95. Waste no time he did, as Smith swiftly reached his century on Day 2 of the WTC final against India’s team.

In the 86th over, Smith unleashed two consecutive fours

off Mohammed Siraj, solidifying his seventh Test century for Australia on English soil.

Smith’s outstanding performance also etched his name in the record books. Among his notable records were his contribution to the highest partnerships for Australia against India (any wicket), with his partnership of 285 runs with Travis Head at The Oval in 2023. Additionally, Smith joined an elite group of batsmen with the most centuries by a visiting player at an England venue, sharing the distinction with Don Bradman, Gordon Greenidge, and others.

In terms of Test centuries in England, Smith further solidified his reputation, with his tally of seven centuries placing him alongside greats like Don Bradman and Steve Waugh. When it

comes to facing India, Smith’s nine centuries in Test matches match the record of Joe Root, showcasing his skill and dominance against the Indian team.

Smith’s performance has contributed significantly to the overall record of Test centuries for Australia, with his 31 centuries placing him third on the list behind Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh.

Speaking about Smith’s batting technique, Greg Blewett provided insight into the adjustments made by the player in season 12. Blewett noted that Smith had slightly modified his approach, emphasizing the use of under-spin rather than hitting with the spin. This adjustment has allowed Smith to open up his game and deliver remarkable performances.