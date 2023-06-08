After Travis Head, Cameron Green departs, Aus 376/5

Moments after Travis Head’s wicket, Cameron Green too departed of Mohamad Shami’s delivery in the finals of the World Test Championship finals. At the second slip, it was Shubman Gill who made no mistake in taking a relatively low catch and Australia were at 376 for the loss of five wickets.

Earlier, Travis Heads departed for 163 when Australia was at 364. Head found it difficult to score off short balls and ultimately he became a victim of Mohammad Siraj’s ball.

Earlier, on the opening day of the World Test Championship Final (WTC Final) against India, Australia made 327 runs for three wickets. Australia has lost 3 wickets to India as of the first day’s play. Ravi Shastri, Sourav Ganguly, and Sunil Gavaskar all were not happy with India’s performance on the opening day but after Travis Head’s wicket, Ganguly in the commentator’s box seemed upbeat.

And after Green’s wicket, even Ravi Shastri was upbeat and looked hopeful of a turnaround in the way the match was progressing slowly in favour of India.

In the post-game session on Star Sports on Wednesday, Sourav Ganguly discussed India’s two strategic failings or errors. India, he claimed, was in a strong position despite losing 3 wickets for 76 runs. However, this is where the error occurred. India first made it simple for Travis Head to score. He was unable to handle the pressure, but it eventually became significant. Ganguly acknowledged his second error in excluding Ravichandran Ashwin from the starting lineup.

Former captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly claimed that one thing is obvious. A side with spinners like R Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh, or Anil Kumble cannot be disregarded. You must take the risk. The bowler with more than 470 wickets must fight for a spot in the team.