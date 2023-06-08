Australia’s Travis Head out: Australia 364 for four in WTC final

Is Travis Head’s wicket going to be the turning point in the India-Australia World Test Championship Final (WTC Final)? Heads departed for 163 when Australia was at 364. Head found it difficult to score off short balls and ultimately he became a victim of Mohammad Siraj’s ball.

Earlier, on the opening day of the World Test Championship Final (WTC Final) against India, Australia made 327 runs for three wickets. Australia has lost 3 wickets to India as of the first day’s play. Ravi Shastri, Sourav Ganguly, and Sunil Gavaskar all were not happy with India’s performance on the opening day but after Travis Head’s wicket Gangule in the commentator’s box seemed upbeat.

In the post-game session on Star Sports on Wednesday, Sourav Ganguly discussed India’s two strategic failings or errors. India, he claimed, was in a strong position despite losing 3 wickets for 76 runs. However, this is where the error occurred. India first made it simple for Travis Head to score. He was unable to handle the pressure, but it eventually became significant. Ganguly acknowledged his second error in excluding Ravichandran Ashwin from the starting lineup.

Former captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly claimed that one thing is obvious. A side with spinners like R Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh, or Anil Kumble cannot be disregarded. You must take the risk. The bowler with more than 470 wickets must fight for a spot in the team.

In the World Test Championship final, Sourav Ganguly stated that Ashwin will be necessary. especially in light of the fact that Australia’s top order has four left-handed hitters. These batsmen could have been under pressure from Ashwin.

When questioned why Ashwin wasn’t selected for the playing XI in the same performance, Ravi Shastri said that a mistake had been made. Now disregard Ashwin. Go ahead now. The second day’s game should be planned. The contest still has four days to go. A chance to return is provided via a test match. You only need to try.