Zimbabwe score historic ODI win against Australia

In the third and final One-day International, Zimbabwe’s 28-year-old leg-spinner Ryan Burl claimed five wickets and led the visitors to a historic three-wicket victory over mighty Australia.

Despite the fact that Australia won the series 2-1, the way the hosts gave it up stood out, with nine of their batters scoring just one run or less. The hosts reached 141 thanks to opener David Warner’s steady 96-ball 94 before being bowled out in 31 overs.

In reply, Zimbabwe notched up the required runs for the loss of seven wickets in 39 overs for a memorable win.

Brief scores: Australia 141 in 31 overs (David Warner 94; Ryan Burl 5/10) lost to Zimbabwe 142/7 in 39 overs (Tadiwanashe Marumani 35, Regis Chakabva 37 not out; Josh Hazlewood 3/30) by three wickets.

(inputs from IANS)